Anatomy discussion today

Photo: Karolinska Institutet

Ann Gustavvson, an osteoarchaeologist, archivist/curator at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, will today deliver a talk entitled ‘The craniological collection of the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm: history, pathologies and repatriation’.

The institute is one of the world’s top medical universities, which was founded in 1810 and is well known for its craniological collection.

The presentation is part of The Archaeological Society’s lecture programme, supported by APS Bank.

The lecture will be held at 6pm at the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, 173, St Christopher Street, Valletta. For more information, visit www.archsoc.org.mt.