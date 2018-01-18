MIA share price reaches €5

The MSE Equity Price Index extended Tuesday’s gains of 0.19% by a further 0.32% to 4,474.656 points, reflecting the positive movements in the share prices of HSBC (+2.3%) and MIA (+2%) which outweighed the 3.7% drop in the equity of Farsons. Meanwhile, BOV, PG and RS2 closed the day flat while Loqus Holdings plc slumped by 26.7% to the €0.11 level on a single deal of just 10,543 shares.

Malta International Airport plc added 2% to a fresh all-time high of €5.00 on nine deals totalling 9,594 shares. Last Friday, MIA revealed that it registered a 17.5% increase in passenger movements in 2017 to a record of 6.01 million movements and the airport operator is expecting to welcome around 6.5 million passengers in 2018. As a result, MIA is anticipating to generate an EBITDA of over €52 million which should translate into a net profit of over €28 million in the current financial year ending December 31, 2018. The financial results for 2017 and the recommendation of a final dividend will be announced on Wednesday February 21, 2018.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, HSBC Bank Malta plc climbed 2.3% to regain the €1.79 level across 12,424 shares. The bank is due to publish its 2017 financial results on February 20, 2018. The directors will also consider the declaration of a dividend to be recommended to shareholders during the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 12, 2018.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta plc (32,497 shares) and RS2 Software plc (33,180 shares) traded unchanged at €1.80 and €1.46 respectively.

A single deal of 3,550 shares left the equity of PG plc at the €1.40 level.

Meanwhile, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc lost 3.7% back to the €7.75 level on volumes totalling 2,746 shares. Listing of the shares in Trident Estates plc (the property management arm being spun-off from Farsons) is expected to take place on January 30, 2018.

Following the gains registered in the previous two days, the RF MGS Index eased by 0.02% to 1,116.690 points today. Eurozone sovereign yields drifted lower (bond prices gained) as inflation across the single currency area in December 2017 was largely in line with expectations.

