Watch: NBA roundup: Pelicans power past Celtics in OT

Anthony Davis torched the Celtics for 45 points and 16 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Celtics' seven-game winning streak with a 116-113 overtime victory Tuesday in Boston.

Davis' monster night followed up his 48-point, 17-rebound performance in New York on Sunday. The four-time All-Star has scored at least 36 in three consecutive games.

Jrue Holiday had 23 points, DeMarcus Cousins added 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Ian Clark scored 15 to help the Pelicans win for the fifth time in seven games since the calendar turned.

Kyrie Irving paced the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics with 27 points. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each chipped in 16 and Al Horford totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Boston.

Magic 108, Timberwolves 102

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 32 points as Orlando stunned visiting Minnesota.

Fournier hit six 3-pointers and D.J. Augustin had 11 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando snapped a seven-game losing streak and won for only the second time in its last 18 games.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Minnesota, which saw a five-game winning streak snapped. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Nuggets 105, Mavericks 102

Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Denver to a gritty victory over visiting Dallas.

The Nuggets led by as many as 23 points but were extended to the final minutes by the stubborn Mavericks. Gary Harris and Will Barton added 25 and 22 points, respectively, for Denver, which has now won two of its past three games after losing three straight outings.

Dennis Smith Jr. led Dallas with 25 points. Harrison Barnes added 17 points, Devin Harris hit for 16 off the bench.

Trail Blazers 118, Suns 111

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 58 points as Portland outgunned Devin Booker and visiting Phoenix.

Lillard finished with 31 points on just 19 shot attempts and also dished out seven assists while McCollum contributed 27 points. The duo combined to sink 10 of 17 3-point tries as Portland finished 17 of 35 from behind the arc.

Booker starred in defeat, gunning in a game-high 43 points on 14-of-29 shooting from the field. Booker, who made all of his 10 free throws, also chipped in six rebounds and eight assists.