Watch: The Pope's Diplomats (ARTE)
What is the papal state's ultimate aim?
The Vatican state is the world’s smallest sovereign entity but probably has the most influential diplomatic corps at its disposal. Whether in the Middle East conflict, the refugee crisis or the thaw in relations between Cuba and the USA, Pope Francis’s diplomats are on the scene.But what is the papal state's ultimate aim?
