Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 09:29 by Reuters

Two killed in Antwerp explosion that brings three buildings down

Police suspect a gas explosion caused the tragedy

Photos: Ann Sophie Van Triel/Landry Zoki/Reuters

Two people were killed and 14 injured when an explosion in the Belgian city of Antwerp destroyed three buildings.

Police said two bodies were found under the debris on Tuesday following the blast on Monday evening. Five people were seriously injured and another was in a critical condition after the explosion in a part of the city where many students live.

Police said an investigation was underway into the cause of the blast. They have excluded it being the result of an attack. Belgian media said it was likely to have been a gas explosion.

Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of Islamist attacks across Europe.

