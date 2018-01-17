Watch: Jason Micallef discusses Valletta 2018 on Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

It's been years in the making, but Valletta 2018 is finally around the corner.

In a Times Talk interview to be uploaded on Wednesday morning, Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef defends his team's European Capital of Culture vision and touts the many benefits he expects the project to leave behind.

Never one to bite his tongue, Mr Micallef speaks frankly about Valletta's waste collection and congestion issues - and is not shy to say that he's up to the task of getting to the bottom of them.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday morning.