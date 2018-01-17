X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 16:45

Watch: Jason Micallef discusses Valletta 2018 on Times Talk

Full interview on Wednesday morning

It's been years in the making, but Valletta 2018 is finally around the corner. 

In a Times Talk interview to be uploaded on Wednesday morning, Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef defends his team's European Capital of Culture vision and touts the many benefits he expects the project to leave behind. 

Never one to bite his tongue, Mr Micallef speaks frankly about Valletta's waste collection and congestion issues - and is not shy to say that he's up to the task of getting to the bottom of them. 

Watch the full interview on Wednesday morning. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Jason Micallef discusses Valletta 2018 on Times Talk

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed