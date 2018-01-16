X

Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 12:55 by Press Association

Sneezing fit lands man in hospital for a week

Holding nose results in ruptured pharynx

Holding your nose and closing your mouth while you sneeze might seem a harmless thing to do, but doctors have advised against it following the case of man who ruptured the back of his throat when doing so.

Ear, nose and throat specialists at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said trying to contain a forceful sneeze in such a way is not a good idea as it could lead to "numerous complications".

Writing in the journal BMJ Case Reports, they described the case of a 34-year-old man, described as previously fit and well, who spent a week in hospital and was left barely able to speak or swallow after suffering spontaneous perforation of the pharynx.

