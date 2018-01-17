Vigil in Valletta in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A vigil in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia was held in Valletta on Tuesday evening to mark the three months since she was assassinated by a car bomb.

Candles and bay leaves were laid before a picture of the blogger in what has become an unofficial shrine opposite the law courts building.

Brief speeches were delivered by blogger Manuel Delia and Michael Briguglio from the Civil Society Network, who insisted that society will be unrelenting in its quest for the truth and for justice.

Members of the Caruana Galizia family were among those who attended.

A small vigil was also held earlier outside the offices of the Malta High Commission in London. Several London-based journalists attended.

On Monday night, the group which calls itself #OccupyJustice also marked the three months by dressing up various monuments in shirts with the journalist's last uploaded words: “Crooks are everywhere. The situation is desperate”.

“Three months have passed and Malta is still in limbo as to who commissioned Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination when she was uncovering corruption atrocities,” the group said, adding that it will not rest until justice is served.