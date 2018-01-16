X

Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 11:20

Slight drop in inflation in December

Higher furniture prices leave a mark on rates

Photo: Shutterstock

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in December was registered at 1.3 per cent, down from 1.5 per cent in November.

The National Statistics Office said the 12-month moving average rate for December increased to 1.3 per cent.

The largest upward impact mainly reflected higher furniture prices. The largest downward impact was attributed to lower prices of garments.

