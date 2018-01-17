Protection for a further 22 properties in Sliema

Annunciation Square.

A further 22 properties in Sliema were given protection by the Planning Authority on Tuesday, raising to 57 the Sliema properties given protection this month.

Protection was given on the basis of traditional, eclectic and Art Nouveau designs which the properties display.

They have been given Grade 2 scheduled protection.

The properties are located in and around Annunciation Square, where other properties were scheduled in 1995.

Other properties are located along Gorg Borg Olivier and Dingli streets.

The full list of properties which are scheduled may be viewed from the online register that the Planning Authority has on its website www.pa.org.mt.