Don’t let wedding distract from marriage – Archbishop Scicluna

Archbishop Charles Scicluna addressing couples who intend to marry this year. Photo: Archbishop’s Curia

Archbishop Charles Scicluna advised engaged couples not to let their weddings “distract” from their marriage.

In his homily during Mass organised by the Cana Movement for those who will be married this year, the Archbishop referred to couples who spoke of not having enough time for each other in the run-up to their weddings.

“Your wedding will come and go, but your marriage is forever,” he told those attending, advising them to always make time for each other.

“God has called you to marriage and has called you by name to become a symbol of his love for the world and for mankind,” he said.

First proof of truly giving one’s life to one’s partner is the capacity to listen

“Whatever else you do, your work can change from day to day, but your fundamental vocation from now on is to be a married man or woman.”

Reflecting on the need for love within a marriage to also be a love that serves, Mgr Scicluna said the first proof of truly giving one’s life to one’s partner was the capacity to listen.

He recalled Pope Francis’s words on the importance of setting aside quality time to listen to one another and stressed the importance of patience.

“This requires us to practise refraining from speaking ourselves until the time is right. Rather than offering our views and advice at once, we must first listen to all the other person wishes to say,” he said.

The Archbishop also spoke of the Church’s view on sex within marriage, describing it as “a sacred blessing and the language of love”.

He called on couples not to deprive themselves of each other or to give way to sex “which, instead of being used for love, is used to humiliate”.

The Mass was held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.