Car overturns, no one hurt
Accident happened near Gharghur
No one was injured on Tuesday evening when a car hit a wall and toppled over near the McDonalds restaurant in Gharghur.
The road was temporarily closed.
Picture: Swaroop Rao Gottimukkala
