Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 22:42

Car overturns, no one hurt

Accident happened near Gharghur

No one was injured on Tuesday evening when a car hit a wall and toppled over near the McDonalds restaurant in Gharghur.

The road was temporarily closed.

Picture: Swaroop Rao Gottimukkala

