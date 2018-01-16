Bishop urges suspicious volunteer and missionary priest to make peace

Photo: Shutterstock

A misunderstanding between a missionary in Guatemala and a volunteer in Malta turned sour and ended up in court, with the volunteer accused of spreading false rumours about the missionary priest.

The case against 67-year-old volunteer Luigi Duca, known as Wiġi, from Għaxaq, began when he collected €65,000 to build small, two-roomed houses in the central American country. Only 28 of the intended 55 housing units were built.

A niggling doubt led Mr Duca to allege that Fr Anton Grech had not made proper use of the funds entrusted to him - an allegation which was strongly rebutted by the priest when testifying in court.

Mr Duca is charged with fabricating evidence of a non-existent crime, making a false report to the police, knowingly reporting Fr Grech to the authorities for a crime he had not committed, defamation and slander.

Make peace, urges bishop

Testifying on Tuesday, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech expressed his wish that the matter be settled amicably.

He said Mr Duca had complained to him about his relationship with Fr Anton, hinting that all was not well. After hearing the allegations, the bishop asked Mr Duca to draw up a written statement to that effect.

Bishop Grech told the court that when he examined the allegations, he found them to be untrue.

Not only had Fr Grech supplied a satisfactory explanation, the bishop said: the bishop of Izibar, Fr Grech's diocese, had also forwarded a written assessment praising the clergyman.

In an earlier sitting, Fr Grech had explained before magistrate Joseph Mifsud how he had insisted that a committee be appointed to manage the funds properly. Without his knowledge, Mr Duca had collected donations in Malta and passed them on to him.

Before stepping off the witness stand, bishop Grech reiterated his appeal for the parties to find an amicable solution, an appeal which was likewise expressed by magistrate Joseph Mifsud who time and time again warned “you know where this case is headed”.

“A lot of good work was being spoiled by the later misdeeds,” the court observed, pointing out that his advice to both parties to reach an amicable solution had so far been unheeded.

Later in the sitting, Fr Grech’s brother Stefan testified how the funds collected would be sent to Guatemala by his father via bank transfer. Benefactors were kept regularly updated with photos of the works in progress.

“I was really surprised at what happened afterwards,” the witness declared, pointing out that Mr Duca had never complained about anything. “He would visit regularly... he had first-hand information on what was happening with the project,” the court was told.

Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel. Lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima appeared parte civile.