Behind bars for trying to assault a woman in broad daylight

A man who tried to violently assault a young woman in broad daylight on Monday afternoon has been handed a seven-month jail sentence.

Eritrean-born Beyene Fessahatsion Weldeabzghi, the 26-year old offender currently living at a Birkirkara shelter, stood passively before the court as the prosecution pressed charges over the violent episode.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, heard how Mr Weldeabzghi had tried to indecently assault a woman at around 4.00pm in Main Street, St Julian’s.

He pleaded guilty to those charges, as well as to being a relapser, and was handed a seven-month jail term.

The court placed Mr Weldeabzghi under a Treatment Order for the duration of that jail term, explaining that a social worker would help him while he was behind bars to help him get the help he needed to overcome his personal problems.

“Are you understanding me?” the magistrate repeatedly asked, addressing the man who stood sullenly in the dock. No sign of comprehension could be seen on his face, but he nodded in understanding in reply to the court’s direct question.

The court also issued a three-year Protection Order in favour of the victim, stressing that the accused was not to approach the woman in any way and warning the man of the consequences should he breach the order.

“You cannot approach or follow the movements of the woman. You cannot go next to her, speak to her or call her,” the magistrate warned.

Back in July 2016, Mr Weldeabzghi had landed on the wrong side of the law when he smashed the mirrors of two parked vehicles in Gzira while in a drunken rage.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyer Francine Abela was defence counsel.