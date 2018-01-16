Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

1.45pm Mino Raiola claims his client, Man. United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, holds the key to the Red Devils' pursuit of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

“Man Utd are not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal," the super agent told The Times.

“Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it’s his decision.

“Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around.

“Manchester United are not going to sign Sánchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal.”

1.30pm We have heard this before and nothing happened... Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid after the Merengues failed to keep their promise of offering him a new contract.

It is understood Real president Perez is ready to let him go.

Ronaldo wants to leave. Real Madrid might be happy to let him go for the first time in 9 years IF they find a suitable replacement. But, does it make sense for United to go for him? https://t.co/c3UW3FpgYe — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 16, 2018

1.15pm Bordeaux president Stephane Martin says Arsenal will "have a hard time" signing forward Malcom in the January window.

“Things are clear with his agents. It has not been extended and secured this summer to give it away this winter," he is quoted as saying in today’s L’Equipe.

"We never had a discussion with Arsenal. From our point of view, it’s wind. They can always try, but they will have a hard time taking it from us.”

1.00pm Simone Verdi has turned down the chance of joining Serie A leaders Napoli from Bologna.

"Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri and their sporting director Nicola Giuntoli have both called me but I didn't want to leave Bologna in January."

It is understood Napoli will now turn their sights on signing PSG's Liucas Moura.

12.48pm Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has joined former club Midtjylland on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old had not featured for Celtic since the Champions League qualifiers despite recovering from a knee injury several months ago.

The centre-back had been told to find a new club and he has gone back to Danish league leaders Midtjylland two years after making the opposite journey to Celtic, where he has made 63 appearances.

12.40pm Newcastle are considering a move for Crystal Palace left-back Papa Souare.

Rafa Benitez is keen to bring in competition for Paul Dummett, and he is one of a number of players on his left-back list.

Newcastle are still to add anyone in this transfer widow, with the Spaniard saying he still doesn't know his transfer budget.

12.21pm Crystal Palace remain in talks over a deal for striker Khouma Babacar, with Fiorentina asking for £15m for the Senegal international, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Manager Roy Hodgson wants to add another striker to his squad this month and is also interested in the Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

Babacar – a 24-year-old who has scored four times in Serie A this season after netting 10 last year – has also been watched by West Ham and West Brom.

Everton are close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal to sign forward Theo Walcott.



???? https://t.co/XLL2gOnbDi pic.twitter.com/U7aIERb86N — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 16, 2018

12.15pm Today it looks like it's going to be a busy day at the Emirates Stadium as Everton are closing in on signing Theo Walcott.

12.05pm We start off the day with the thoughts of Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague who is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are set to make a decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future on Tuesday.

Arsene Wenger has since admitted he expects Sanchez to depart this month - amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea - and Balague says Arsenal have already begun the process of trying to secure his replacement.

"Arsenal will hear tomorrow if Dortmund are selling cheaply, expensively, quickly, or if they're willing to sell at all. Nobody expects this deal to happen early in the week; it may take the whole week, or even more. Arsenal are willing to pay 60m euros (£53.3m). They are optimistic - they think this is a deal that could be done."

12.00pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest proceedings in the transfer market.

10.33pm That's it for today! Thank you very much for your following and join us tomorrow for another transfer round-up.

10.00pm Sky Sports News understand that to compete with the offers on the table from other Premier League clubs, it would have meant making Sanchez the most expensive player in the City squad, while also spending more than the £60m deal which was agreed in principle with Arsenal last summer.

Pep Guardiola had talks with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak today and both agreed that it would be too much to pay for a player who would be available on a free transfer in the summer.

9.34pm Santos have left the number 10 shirt free for the upcoming Campeonato Paulista, with Brazilian reports they’re saving it for Inter’s Gabriel Barbosa.

The forward is expected to return to Brazil this month, following an unsuccessful loan spell at Benfica.

The Brazilian international, known as Gabigol, joined the Nerazzurri from Santos for €33.5m in the summer of 2016, but he didn’t make a single Serie A start.

He’s keen to return to his former club, and they’ve left the number 10 shirt free for the Campeonato Paulista.

9.06pm Inter have announced the loan signing of Lisandro Lopez from Benfica, with the option of buying the Argentine defender at the end of the season.

8.43pm Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to Tottenham following a loan spell with Sheffield United.

The defender featured 17 times for the Blades, scoring on his debut at Bolton.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "We thank Cam for his contribution in the first half of the campaign and Spurs for loaning him to us - we hope both feel the loan spell was beneficial."

8.11pm Southampton remain in talks with Monaco for striker Guido Carrillo and are hopeful of concluding a deal, Sky Sports News understands.

Meanwhile, the Saints have not discussed potential moves for Atletico Madrid pair Nico Gaitan nor Kevin Gameiro, contrary to reports.

7.35pm Leicester boss Claude Puel says Riyad Mahrez could be worth £100m in the summer transfer window and insisted the winger is enjoying life at the King Power Stadium.

The Frenchman has said Mahrez will not be allowed to leave Leicester in January following reported interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mahrez, who struggled under former boss Craig Shakespeare, has rediscovered his form since Puel's arrival in October and now boasts seven goals and seven assists for the campaign.

6.40pm Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has described Rangers' bid for Jordan Jones as "nowhere near acceptable".

Killie turned down a reported £350,000 offer for the 23-year-old Northern Ireland winger, who is under contract until the summer of 2019.

Clarke said: "There's been a bid, nowhere near acceptable. I would be a little bit sad if I was the player, to be honest, that the bid was so low.

"It was an easy one for the club to turn down."

5.50pm Spanish football expert Guillem Balague is reporting that Arsenal are expected to replace the departing Alexis Sanchez with Gambia forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

5.30pm Philippe Coutinho has stepped up his recovery from a thigh injury as he works his way to make his debut from Barcelona. The Brazilian has recovered following a record move from Liverpool.

5.00pm Diafra Sakho wants to leave West Ham because he feels he is undervalued compared to other forwards at the club, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Sakho is on £30,000 a week while other forwards at the club are on between £80,000 and £110,000 a week. He believes he was promised a new, improved contract which has not materialised.

A proposed £10m move to Crystal Palace fell through last week.

4.30pm Watford's Brazilian sensation Richarlison is being linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

The young striker has been a revelation since joining Marcos Silva's team at the start of the season.

???? Arsenal and Chelsea are reported to have an interest in signing Watford striker Richarlison.



Gossip ???? https://t.co/RueniRSVBg pic.twitter.com/GmWte2kMZb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 15, 2018

3.45pm Watford have made an approach for Inter midfielder Joao Mario, according to Calciomercato.

The former Sporting Lisbon star, who was recently the subject of Manchester United transfer rumours, has rejected the chance to join the Hornets, however, as he holds out for a move to a club competing in Europe.

✍️ Borussia Dortmund hat sich mit dem @FCBasel1893 auf einen sofortigen Wechsel des Spielers Manuel #Akanji verständigt. Der 22 Jahre junge Abwehrspieler unterzeichnete einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2022 und erhält die Rückkennummer 16. Herzlich willkommen, Manuel! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/79VFrXKz9I — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 15, 2018

3.15pm Borussia Dortmund have signed defender Manuel Akanji from Basel on a four and a half year deal until June 2022.

2.45pm Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has suffered another hamstring injury and will be out of action for between three and four weeks, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

The French winger, signed last year from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros, suffered a hamstring tear in September that kept him out until January.

Dembele featured in four games after returning, starting one, before suffering a new problem in the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

2.30pm Riyad Mahrez is not leaving Leicester during the January transfer window.

❌ NO MAHREZ LEAVE ❌



Leicester will not be allowing Riyad Mahrez to leave in January, Claude Puel has confirmed.



Full story: https://t.co/hsKXBKf8XJ pic.twitter.com/9iDPtLoEe6 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2018

2.10pm Ryan Giggs lands his first major managerial role...

1.55pm Crystal Palace are hoping to bring Fiorentina and Senegal striker Khouma Babacar to south London for £15 million, the Guardian reports.

Babacar, 24, is said to be among up to five potential Selhurst Park recruits including Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, Lille centre-half Ibrahim Amadou, Everton striker Oumar Niasse and West Ham finisher Diafra Sakho.

1.45pm Kilmarnock are set to reject an offer from Rangers for winger Jordan Jones, Press Association Sport understands.

Rangers made a reported bid of £350,000 for the Northern Ireland international but their offer has fallen short of Kilmarnock's valuation of the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2019.

1.30pm Crystal Palace have made an enquiry about Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Premature to say talks are underway because a fee has yet to be agreed. Palace also have a list of goalkeeper targets and have been linked strongly with Getafe’s Vicente Guiata in this window.

Bialkowski’s contract expires at the end of the season but Ipswich have an option to extend the deal and must inform the 30-year-old by a certain date if they want to prolong his stay at Portman Road.

12.53pm Rangers have agreed a deal with Norwich City to sign their captain Russell Martin on-loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland international will undergo a medical in Glasgow tomorrow. He hasn’t played a first team match since August.

Rangers are also close to signing fellow Scottish internationalist Jason Cummings on-loan from Nottingham Forest. The striker arrived in Glasgow last night to finalise his move.

12.45pm Paul Lambert has been named as new manager of Stoke City.

Stoke City are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Lambert as the Club’s new manager.https://t.co/HPLKDZE3Zh#SCFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KyiQSrPmzA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 15, 2018

12.25pm Swansea are planning a record-breaking £25m move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, who is also wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to The Sun.

But Gameiro has reportedly already turned down other offers from the Premier League with fellow Atletico team-mate Nicolas Gaitan also of interest to the Swans.

12.10pm We start off with some interesting news coming out of Italy as Radja Nainggolan could be set to leave Roma to join Guangzhou according to reports.

Rome have received a £44m offer from Guangzhou Evergrande for the 29-year-old midfielder which is currently under consideration, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting.

12.05pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another week of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest stories including Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal to either Manchester United or Manchester City.