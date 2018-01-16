Five key areas for new Wales boss Giggs to address

New Wales manager Ryan Giggs during the press conference.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs ended an 18-month break from football when he was named Wales boss on Monday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things in Giggs' in-tray during his first few months in charge.

Win the fans over

Giggs won just about every medal in the game during a glorious 24-year playing career at United. But his hero status at Old Trafford does not extend to many Wales fans, who remember the constant withdrawals from national-team squads. Giggs' first international friendly came nine years after he made his debut as a 17-year-old and many fans questioned his commitment to Wales. Plenty of sceptics have resurfaced on social media in recent days - and Giggs needs to hit the ground running to stop those voices getting louder.

Sort out backroom staff

Giggs admitted the whirlwind nature of his appointment - interviewed on Thursday and unveiled on Monday - had given him little time to consider his backroom staff. His old United team-mate Paul Scholes has already been mentioned in dispatches, and the former England man certainly knew how to run a midfield. But Giggs would be wise to keep Osian Roberts on board. The Football Association of Wales' technical director lost out on the job to Giggs, but he was an important member of Chris Coleman's backroom staff and tapping into his knowledge would appear essential.

Speak to key players

Any manager, of course, can not succeed without having his players singing from the same hymn sheet. Welsh managers have suffered from 'losing the dressing room' in the past, most notably Bobby Gould in the late 1990s. Giggs is still able to call on the talented group of players who helped Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and many of them - Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen included - are about to enter their prime. Giggs' reputation as one of the stand-out players of his generation guarantees instant respect, but his man-management skills are about to be tested in a way they were not when he was Louis van Gaal's assistant at United from 2014-16.

Be his own man

It did not take long for Sir Alex Ferguson's name to crop up in Giggs' first press conference as Wales manager. Giggs revealed there had been some 'Fergie Time' on the phone already and he said he would speak to one of the "greatest managers, if not the greatest manager, that's ever lived" again about his new role. But Giggs can only succeed by being his own man, making crunch decisions in a clear and forthright fashion. Although a wonderful team player at United, Giggs certainly had his own individual style at Old Trafford - and his admission that he is not on social media to avoid the chatter around him is a good start.

Pray Gareth Bale keeps fit

TogetherStronger was the mantra which held Wales in good stead as they reached the last four of Euro 2016. But Bale's importance to the cause can not be highlighted enough - the touch of stardust on a well-drilled team. The Real Madrid forward drove Wales to Euros glory with his goals and sheer will to win. Without him for their final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Wales missed out on a play-off spot and their Russian dream collapsed. Bale certainly needs a slice of good fortune when it comes to fitness issues - and, whether he is playing in LaLiga or the Premier League next season, Giggs must pray Wales' talisman stays fit.