Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 10:34

Woman charged €60 for 'free' Windows 10 installation

Trader fails to issue refund as ordered by tribunal

A trader who advertised free installation of Microsoft Windows 10 but then charged a customer a €60 fee to do so has failed to refund the customer as ordered, the Consumer Claims Tribunal said. 

The customer had contacted Dario Azzopardi of 3Group after hearing a radio advert by the company advertising free installation of the operating system. 

But when Mr Azzopardi installed the software, he charged the client a €60 fee. To add insult to injury, the client could not even use the installed software since Mr Azzopardi failed to provide her with a product key to activate the installation.

The trader, the director general of the consumer claims tribunal said, failed to submit a reply to the consumer’s claims and did not appear at any of the sittings, about which he had been notified.

He was ordered to refund the consumer the €60 paid.

