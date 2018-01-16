Valletta abuzz with culture

The cultural programme of the Valletta 2018 Foundation. Photo: Matt Hush/Valletta 2018

More than 400 events and 140 projects will keep Malta buzzing this year as Valletta begins its 12-month stint as European Capital of Culture.

With projects divided into different strands – from performances to visual arts, music, film, education or community projects – the cultural programme places a strong emphasis on international collaboration.

This festival invites everyone to take part in the opening week celebrations with a vast programme of activities livening up the streets of the capital.

The cultural programme, which is available online, seeks to explore and push people’s understanding of culture and art.

V18 opening week events

Pjazza Kriptika

Augustinian convent

Within the 500-year-old Augustinian convent lies an underground waiting to be explored. The crypt and war shelters will be opened, hosting community exhibitions within the beautiful stone walls.

Daily until Saturday – 9am-12pm, 5pm-9pm

An Angle on the Anglican

St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral and undercroft

Set to be restored in the coming year, St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral will open its doors to the public all week, enabling visitors to explore the history inscribed into its walls, as they walk through the apses of the cathedral and the newly-restored undercroft.

Tours will be available daily through to Saturday. The Chancellor of the Cathedral, Canon Simon Godfrey, will be involved in the tours when available as will the team of Cathedral welcomers.

Daily until Saturday – 10am-4pm

Tours at 11am (in Maltese) and 2pm (in English) every day

www.valletta2018.org