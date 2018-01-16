X

Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 11:50

Lunchtime concert at St Augustine

Pianist Julia Miller will today be giving a lunchtime concert at St Augustine Monastery, Old Bakery Street, Valletta.

In Piano Timescapes, Miller will be performing works ranging from the 18th century to the 20th century, from Beethoven to de Falla and to the modern Spanish 20th-century music.

Works include Ludvig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata Op. 31 and works from Fredric Chopin, namely 3 Preludes from Op. 28, Fantiasie and Scherzo. She will also perform Albeniz’s Valse Cotillon and Manuel de Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance.

After the concert, visitors will have the opportunity to see the chambers of the monastery for free.

Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert. Proceeds will go to the Augustinian Monastery restoration project.

Piano Timescapes is on at St Augustine Monastery, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, today at noon. For more details, call 7968 0952 or  send an e-mail to [email protected].

