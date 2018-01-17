MIA reaches new all-time high

The MSE Equity Price Index rebounded during today’s session of the stock exchange with a gain of 0.19% to 4,460.493 points on the back of increases in the share prices of MIA and Lombard which offset the decline in RS2’s equity. Meanwhile, a further four equities ended the session unchanged.

The equity of Malta International Airport plc jumped by 2.1% to a fresh all-time high of €4.90 across five deals totalling 7,242 shares. Last Friday, MIA revealed that it registered a 17.5% increase in passenger movements in 2017 to a record of 6.01 million movements and the airport operator is expecting to welcome around 6.5 million passengers in 2018.

As a result, MIA is anticipating to generate an EBITDA of over €52 million which should translate into a net profit of over €28 million in the current financial year ending 31 December 2018. The financial results for 2017 and the recommendation of a final dividend will be announced on Wednesday 21 February 2018.

Similarly, Lombard Bank Malta plc edged 1.7% higher to €2.34 on a single trade of 1,000 shares.

On the other hand, RS2 Software plc drifted lower for the fourth consecutive session with a decline of a further 0.7% to the €1.46 level across eight deals totalling 25,880 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc held on to the €1.80 level on volumes of 27,947 shares and a further 291 shares of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded unchanged at the €8.05 level.

Malta Properties Company plc also maintained the €0.436 level across 5,600 shares and PG plc traded again at the €1.40 level (1,200 shares).

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s gains as it added 0.01% to a five-day high of 1,116.882 points. Movements in euro zone sovereign yields were mixed today. In Germany, the benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to 0.57% amid political uncertainty regarding the formation of a new government.

