Kim Kardashian announces birth of 3rd child, this one by surrogate
She says doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again.
Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West announced their third child on Tuesday, a girl born to a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian said in a message on her app.
The couple thanked the unidentified surrogate "who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give."
They said the baby was born on Monday.
Kardashian and West are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2. The reality and social media star has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again.
She's here. https://t.co/oVg6se6VeQ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 16, 2018
