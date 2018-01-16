X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 12:00

Watch: Russia's Nuclear Accident (ARTE)

As damaging as Chernobyl

An explosion in a Russian nuclear facility in the Urals in 1957 was as damaging as the Chernobyl disaster. The Russian authorities covered it up for over 30 years. When suspiciously high levels of radioactivity were detected all over Europe in autumn 2017, questions were asked of Russia once again.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: A Camera for the Masses (ARTE)

  2. Watch: Russia's Nuclear Accident (ARTE)

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed