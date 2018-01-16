Watch: Russia's Nuclear Accident (ARTE)
As damaging as Chernobyl
An explosion in a Russian nuclear facility in the Urals in 1957 was as damaging as the Chernobyl disaster. The Russian authorities covered it up for over 30 years. When suspiciously high levels of radioactivity were detected all over Europe in autumn 2017, questions were asked of Russia once again.
