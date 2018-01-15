X

Closing in:

Monday, January 15, 2018, 12:19

Clashes in Tripoli kill 11, closes airport

Malta flight to Mitiga suspended

Heavy clashes broke out around Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, with reports saying up to 11 people had been killed as all flights were suspended.

Heavy gunfire could be heard from the center of the city and the airport said all flights had been suspended until further notice.

The fighting pitted the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), one of the most powerful groups in the city, against a rival group based in Tripoli’s Tajoura neighborhood.

The director of Tripoli Field Hospital Abdeldayem Al-Rabti told Alnabaa that 11 people killed and 38 were injured so far in the clashes.

Rada acts as an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit and controls Mitiga airport and a large prison next to it. It is occasionally targeted by rivals whose members it has arrested.

Mitiga is a military air base near the centre of Tripoli that has been the city’s main airport for civilian flights since the international airport was partly destroyed by fighting in 2014.

The flight from Malta to Mitiga on Monday afternoon was suspended.

The international airport remains out of service.

Rada said in a statement the airport had been attacked by an individual called “Bashir ‘the Cow’” and others it had been seeking following their escape from a detention facility controlled by Rada elsewhere in Tripoli.

Rada posted pictures of streets around the airport, showing pick-up trucks mounted with guns and a tank.

Tripoli has been controlled by a patchwork of armed groups since a 2011 uprising that toppled long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi and led to the splintering of the country.

The factions sometimes clash in turf battles or over killings or detentions of their members, but there has been less open fighting in recent months after several groups aligned with the internationally recognised government, including Rada, consolidated their control of large parts of the capital.

