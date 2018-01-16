Jaguars upset Steelers, Vikings claim dramatic game
Leonard Fournette rushed for three touchdowns, Telvin Smith returned a fumble 50 yards for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs at Heinz Field on Sunday.
Jacksonville advanced to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1999 and will face New England, which dominated Tennessee 35-14 on Saturday.
Fournette finished with 109 yards on 25 carries. He left in the second quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second half and finished with 109 yards on a game-high 25 carries.
The Minnesota Vikings booked a place in the NFC Championship game with a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
They did it in stunning style as Stefon Diggs made a 61-yard run to touchdown, from Case Keenum's throw, with the last play of the game.
A much easier evening had looked on the cards as the Vikings had led by 17 points in the third quarter before an impressive comeback by the Saints, who led by a point with 10 seconds left on the clock.
But Diggs' memorable last-gasp touchdown gave Vikings the victory and set up a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.
