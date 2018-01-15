X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 15, 2018, 11:02

Watch: Delia got his Gozo statistics upside-down, says PL

Party slams PN leader for claiming 60 per cent of workforce is in public sector

The PL included a clip of Dr Delia in its statement. Video: Partit Laburista

Adrian Delia got his facts wrong when he claimed that 60 per cent of Gozitan workers were employed by the public sector, the Labour Party said today. 

In a statement, the PL said that official statistics showed the exact opposite of what Dr Delia had claimed, with 61 per cent of Gozitan workers in private sector employment.

The party included a graph from the NSO's Labour Force Survey this to back up its claims, as well as a clip of Dr Delia making the claim while speaking in Gozo.  

Furthermore, the PL noted that the number of Gozitans working in the private sector was on the up, with an average of six people there joining the private sector workforce every week during the previous legislature. 

READ: Who'll pick up the pieces once Muscat quits, Delia asks Gozo audience

"Adrian Delia should check his facts before speaking," the PL said. "He has now entered the political realm, where you do not speak haphazardly, but only after carefully checking your facts." 

Private sector employment in Gozo is rising, the NSO has previously found. Graph: NSO Labour Force SurveyPrivate sector employment in Gozo is rising, the NSO has previously found. Graph: NSO Labour Force Survey

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Air Malta pilots on collision course with airline after voting...

  2. Watch: Murdered man's body found in Gozitan field

  3. 'Officer of the year' stripped of award after a week

  4. Young Labour TV reporter to decide petitions on your fines

  5. Time could run out on AG in Caruana Galizia murder trial

  6. Convict ‘lied’ about magistrate to save relationship

  7. Man dies in Qrendi accident

  8. PM sounds final warning to Air Malta pilots

  9. PN to nominate John Rizzo to anti-corruption commission

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed