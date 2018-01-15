Watch: Delia got his Gozo statistics upside-down, says PL

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The PL included a clip of Dr Delia in its statement. Video: Partit Laburista

Adrian Delia got his facts wrong when he claimed that 60 per cent of Gozitan workers were employed by the public sector, the Labour Party said today.

In a statement, the PL said that official statistics showed the exact opposite of what Dr Delia had claimed, with 61 per cent of Gozitan workers in private sector employment.

The party included a graph from the NSO's Labour Force Survey this to back up its claims, as well as a clip of Dr Delia making the claim while speaking in Gozo.

Furthermore, the PL noted that the number of Gozitans working in the private sector was on the up, with an average of six people there joining the private sector workforce every week during the previous legislature.

"Adrian Delia should check his facts before speaking," the PL said. "He has now entered the political realm, where you do not speak haphazardly, but only after carefully checking your facts."