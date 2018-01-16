Tax revenue from foreign workers doubles in five years
Foreign workers in Malta paid €100,669,345 in income tax in 2016, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna told Labour MP Clayton Bartolo in reply to a parliamentary question.
That is double the revenue in 2011, when it was €51,304,751.
The minister gave the following breakdown:
