Monday, January 15, 2018, 19:28

Tax revenue from foreign workers doubles in five years

Foreign workers in Malta paid €100,669,345 in income tax in 2016, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna told Labour MP Clayton Bartolo in reply to a parliamentary question.

That is double the revenue in 2011, when it was €51,304,751.

The minister gave the following breakdown:

