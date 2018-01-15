X

Closing in:

Monday, January 15, 2018, 12:47 by Jacob Borg

PN files court injunction to protect its St Paul's Bay council majority

Clyde Puli says Labour is trying to take over the council

PN secretary general Clyde Puli this morning presented a court injunction to ensure the party’s majority in the St Paul’s Bay local council was protected.

Mr Puli said the injunction was presented in line with local council laws governing the procedures for when a mayor resigned.

PN mayor Graziella Galea resigned last week, ahead of a no confidence motion.

Mr Puli accused the Labour Party of trying to take over the St Paul’s Bay council, despite not winning a majority in the 2015 election.  He said the injunction was presented to protect the democratic will of the people.

In a statement, the Labour Party said the PN was "in a panic" after it had allowed the St Paul's Bay local council to crumble. 

