Historic townhouses to get five extra storeys

The townhouses in Windsor Street, Sliema. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Planning Authority has approved the construction of five additional storeys on four historic townhouses in Windsor Street, Sliema, which were recently proposed for scheduling.

The proposal was approved despite the objections of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Sliema local council, which said the plans would “seriously compromise the best-preserved section of… Sliema’s most prestigious street”.

The four townhouses, which date back at least 100 years, will be partially demolished, retaining only the facades. Two additional floors, two setback floors and a penthouse level will be built above, accommodating 19 new residential units.

The additions will be built in a modern style, constructed in a steel frame and covered with a white architectural mesh. The Design Advisory Committee did not object to the design but queried the choice of colour and recommended a warmer tone.

Although the height limitation in the area is just two floors, the Planning Directorate, which recommended the case for approval, considered the five extra floors acceptable as the houses are bookended by two five-storey buildings and, therefore, considered an “infill site”.

The additions will be built in a modern style

Nevertheless, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage said the design of the additional floors was “overwhelming and badly jars and overpowers the original structures and streetscape”.

“Rather than enhancing the aesthetics of the streetscape, the proposed development will degrade a historic streetscape which can otherwise be enhanced and saved,” it said.

The Superintendence had formally proposed that the historic buildings, together with extensive parts of Windsor Street, be given Grade 2 scheduling status because of their cultural heritage value.

“The said street has long stretches of historic houses which are still in a good state of preservation and which qualify for adequate protection,” the Superintendence said.

However, the planning watchdog did not include the site among 25 properties in Sliema that were scheduled last month.

The Environmental groups Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar and Din l-Art Ħelwa also objected to the proposal, along with the Sliema local council.

The council raised issues related to the height limitation, the lack of restoration proposed and the destruction of existing gardens and architecturally-important period features worthy of retention.