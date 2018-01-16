Average price of interconnector electricity rose 25% last year

The price of electricity bought by Enemalta through the interconnector from Italy on average rose by 25 per cent last year when compared to 2016, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi said in parliament on Monday.

Replying to a question by Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli, the minister said he could not give actual prices because of commercial considerations.

He said the prices were highest when the electricity was most needed in Malta. On occasion, prices in the evening, when demand was highest, rose by 30 per cent.

He said nine consignments of gas (LNG) were received for the Delimara power stations since November 2016.

During last year there were several occasions were all power sources - the former BWSC plant, the interconnector and the Electrogas facility - worked at full capacity. Enemalta decided which source to use at full capacity after considering various factors including demand, maintenance, extreme climatic conditions, and supply in Sicily.