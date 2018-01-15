Air Malta flights operating normally, amid industrial unrest
Judge upholds injunction filed by airline
Updated 1.20pm - Judge provisionally upholds injunction
All Air Malta flights are operating normally and no direct disruptions are expected in the next two days, the airline said on Monday, amid industrial unrest.
However if any industrial action will be taken, arrangements have been made to
minimise impact on passengers and protect Air Malta’s flight schedule, the airline added.
Tensions between Air Malta pilots and the government spilled over into full-blown confrontation on Sunday, after more than 90 per cent of pilots voted to authorise industrial action.
An electronic ballot provided to members of the pilots' union Alpa sought their authorisation to start industrial action in view of what it claimed were “threats and intimidation” against one of its members by senior management.
Air Malta management filed a warrant of prohibitory injuction against Alpa and its individual committee members. The injunction was provisionally upheld by judge Toni Abela at a court hearing held on Monday morning.
Air Malta said it will continue to maintain its commitment to its customers and will do its utmost to guarantee the best possible service and least possible
inconvenience to its clients in case any strike action materialises.
