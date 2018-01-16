€4m in benefits fraud found last year
Investigations were made by the Benefits Fraud Unit
The government saved just over €4 million as a result of the work of the Benefits Fraud Unit last year, Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon said in reply to a question in parliament by Byron Camilleri (PL).
The amount is similar to the previous year's.
