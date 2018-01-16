X

Closing in:

Monday, January 15, 2018, 19:41

1,257 reports of domestic violence last year

A staggering 1,257 cases of domestic violence were reported to the police last year, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia told Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami in reply to a parliamentary question. During the same period the police initiated 1,204 criminal proceedings over domestic violence.

There were 333 reports of violence against men and 72 reports of domestic violence against minors. 

