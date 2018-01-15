PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with 1-0 win at Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after the match,

Paris St Germain's march towards a fifth Ligue 1 title in six years continued on Sunday when Angel Di Maria gave them a 1-0 victory at Nantes to extend their lead to 11 points.

Argentine winger Di Maria scored before the break to lift PSG, who were without the injured Neymar and Thiago Motta, on to 53 points from 20 games.

Monaco are second on 42 points after a goalless draw at Montpellier on Saturday with third-placed Olympique Lyonnais behind on goal difference after a 1-1 home draw against Angers.

Claudio Ranieri's Nantes, who finished with 10 men against PSG after Diego Carlos received a second yellow card in the last minute, stayed fifth on 33 points.

PSG enjoyed most of the possession and were quickly ahead as Di Maria scored from inside the box after collecting a low cross from Edinson Cavani in the 12th minute.

Di Maria went close to doubling the lead eight minutes before the interval but his shot from close range hit the bar.

Nantes had a good chance early in the second half but Alphone Areola made a fine save to deny Emiliano Sala.