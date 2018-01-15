Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Alexis Sanchez is being linked with a move away from Arsenal to either Man. City or Man. United.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

12.53pm Rangers have agreed a deal with Norwich City to sign their captain Russell Martin on-loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland international will undergo a medical in Glasgow tomorrow. He hasn’t played a first team match since August.

Rangers are also close to signing fellow Scottish internationalist Jason Cummings on-loan from Nottingham Forest. The striker arrived in Glasgow last night to finalise his move.

12.45pm Paul Lamber has been named as new manager of Stoke City.

Stoke City are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Lambert as the Club’s new manager.https://t.co/HPLKDZE3Zh#SCFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KyiQSrPmzA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 15, 2018

12.25pm Swansea are planning a record-breaking £25m move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, who is also wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to The Sun.

But Gameiro has reportedly already turned down other offers from the Premier League with fellow Atletico team-mate Nicolas Gaitan also of interest to the Swans.

12.10pm We start off with some interesting news coming out of Italy as Radja Nainggolan could be set to leave Roma to join Guangzhou according to reports.

Rome have received a £44m offer from Guangzhou Evergrande for the 29-year-old midfielder which is currently under consideration, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting.

12.05pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another week of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest stories including Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal to either Manchester United or Manchester City.