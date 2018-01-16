Updated: Levski Sofia, Hibernians and Balzan to feature in V18 tournament

Delio Rossi, coach of Levski Sofia.

Levski Sofia have arrived Malta on January 9 and will stay on our shores for four weeks, during which they will play a number of friendlies in the Valletta 18 Football Tournament, which will be part of the V18 activities that will characterise the 2018 on our shores.

26-time champions of Bulgaria Levski Sofia have opted for Malta as their winter destination in the interest of pursuing a training camp which will enable them to prepare for the second part of the championship.

In the light of the recent emergence of Ludogorets who claimed the last six championships, Levski Sofia have been struggling to mount up a serious title challenge and the former Lazio coach Delio Rossi was appointed in order to restore pride to the team.

The Bulgarian side qualified only once to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, back in the 2006/2007 season when they were drawn alongside Chelsea, Barcelona and Werder Bremen after overcoming Chievo in the preliminary round.

One of their games will be against Malta champions Hibernians. Levski have officially announced this friendly match on their social media, as they will take on the Paolites on January 17 at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6.30pm).

Meanwhile, Austrian side Wolfsberger are set to return to Malta for a winter training camp, having visited the Mediterranean island last year as well.



The Bundesliga side are currently ninth in the ten-team Austrian top-flight and were one of Austria's representatives in the 2015/2016 UEFA Europa League when they were knocked out by Borussia Dortmund in their third qualifying round.



They will take on Levski in a friendly match on January 21 at the Hibernians Stadium while they will lock horns with Malta's Balzan on January 25.

The other teams landing on our shores include Floridsdorfer and Kapfenberger SV, who are both in the Austria Division One.



Jablonec, who feature in the Czech Republic top-flight will also feature in Malta alongside Lokomotiv Tiflis of Georgia, Hungary's FC Haladas who among the players have the notable Gabor Kiraly as goalkeeper, FC Trnava who are from Slovakia, Switzerland's duo St Gallen and FC Winterthur, FC Stabaek of Norway and Sweden's IFK Norrkoping who have recently acquired Jordan Larsson, son of Henrik Larsson.



As per the tournament procedure, the results of each team in this tournament will be used for the final evaluation, with the application traditional point system, while the goal balance will be also in play.