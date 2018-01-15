Valletta 2018 Festival

A festival packed with performances, exhibitions, music and other events for the family form part of the V18 opening week, which runs util January 21.

The vast programme of activities will liven up the streets of the capital and offer an opportunity to explore Valletta and the rich culture of the Maltese islands. Here are some highlights:

Festa

Każinata ġo La Valette

La Valletta Band Club, Republic Street

On several days throughout the week, the band club will host various activities.

An exhibition will be open for viewing from today to Friday between 9am and noon and from 5 to 9pm and on Saturday from 9am to noon and from 5pm to midnight.

A brass band concert will be held on Friday from 8.45pm to 11.45pm.

Teżori Moħbija

The King’s Own Band Club, Republic Street

The band club will open its doors for the public to discover the treasures that lie within the building, including valuable music archives and commemorative photos of some of the band’s most important events.

Today to Friday: 6.30 to 9.30pm

Saturday: 9am-1pm, 5pm-midnight

Sunday: 9am-1pm

Festa Fever

Domus Pauli, St Paul Street

Halfway through the preparations for their own feast, the Għaqda tal-Pawlini is opening the Domus Pauli for an exhibition of religious artefacts around the feast of St Paul.

Today to Friday: 6-9.30pm

Sunday: 10am-1pm

Sorijiet u Patrijiet

Maħżen San Duminku

Within the former monastery of the Magdalene nuns lie the enchanting histories of the feast of St Dominic and the Dominican Order of Friars. It is precisely here that the Feast Decoration and Restoration Commission will be presenting an exhibition and workshops tied to decorations set up for the feast of St Dominic in Valletta (particularly the works of Carlo Darmanin, Vincenzo Cremona and Emvin Cremona).

Exhibition:

Today to Friday: 5 to 9pm

Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: 9am-1pm

Workshops:

Saturday: 9.30am (gilding) 10.30am (feast banners) 11.30am (metalworking)

Pop-Up/Music

Lanċa Ġejja u Oħra Sejra

Valletta Ferries

Music on the ferries to and from Valletta will welcome people into a city buzzing with life, with a taste of what’s to come within the city walls – with hip-hop, dance and rap music in the background.

The boats will ferry from the Three Cities and Sliema to Valletta, with musicians on board playing music.

Lanċa Ġejja u Oħra Sejra will feature the Kinetic Dance Academy and rap singer Shyli Cassar.

From today to Thursday and on Saturday

Tal-Lino

Public Transport

Ozzy Lino will bus-hop as a human jukebox. One will be able to meet the singer throughout the week, spreading Valletta 2018 vibes around the islands.

From today to Saturday

