Royal Opera’s Rigoletto live at the Eden Cinemas

The Royal Opera is presenting Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto – a work the composer himself called his “best opera” – which will be screened live at the Eden Cinemas tomorrow at 8.15pm.

Rigoletto was performed 250 times in the 10 years following its premiere in 1851 and has become one of the most popular of all operas. Featuring many musical highlights, the opera includes the well-known arias Questa o quella and La donna è mobile (both made popular by tenor Luciana Pavarotti, among others) and the much-loved Act III quartet Bella figlia dell’amore, recently heard in the 2012 British comedy-drama film Quartet.

The opera’s story follows Rigoletto, the hunchbacked court jester to the libertine Duke of Mantua, who is cursed by the father of one of the duke’s latest conquests for his mocking laughter. When the duke turns his attention to Rigoletto’s own daughter Gilda, it seems the curse is taking effect and the jester must plot to protect her from the duke’s immoral intent.

Directed by David McVicar, the production highlights the cruelty at the heart of Verdi’s tragic opera. Featuring dark, Renaissance-inspired set and costume designs, the staging creates the shocking and insidious world within which this gripping tale unfolds.

Alexander Joel conducts a cast led by Greek baritone Dimitri Platanias in the title role and featuring American tenor Michael Fabiano as the Duke of Mantua, alongside English soprano Lucy Crowe as Gilda.

Tickets include a complimentary glass of wine, free parking at the Eden Leisure Car park and a 25 per cent discount at Waterbiscuit. For those unable to attend the live show, an encore screening will be held on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets may be purchased from the Eden Cinemas box office or online at www.edencinemas.com.mt.