Eurozone exports up 7.5% in January-November 2017

Eurozone exports rose by 7.5% between January and November 2017 when compared with the same 11 months of 2016, according to Eurostat.

In January to November 2017, eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €2bn and imports rose to €1.8bn.

The US remains the main destination for exports, with €343.6 billion recorded, with China in second place with €180.7bn and Switzerland in third with €138.9bn.

Malta’s exports went down by 25% in the first 11 months of 2017, according to Eurostat, with most of that coming from drops in trade to countries outside the EU. During the same period, imports went down by 13%.