64 million passengers use Frankfurt Airport in 2017

Photo: Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport closed the year 2017 with 6.1 percent growth. More than 64.5 million passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub. European traffic served as the main growth driver, increasing by 7.4 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 4.9 percent.

FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) advanced by 3.6 percent year-on-year to some 2.2 million metric tons.

Aircraft movements at Frankfurt grew by 2.7 percent to 475,537 takeoffs and landings - attributable to increased flight offerings from the airlines. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.3 percent, surpassing 30 million metric tons in 2017.

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, stated: "This growth underscores the need for our planned expansion of terminal capacities - the new Pier G in 2020 and Terminal 3 in 2023."

"Looking at our international business, 2017 was also a very successful year. Our Group airports in Ljubljana, Varna and Burgas, St Petersburg, Lima and Xi'an all posted record figures for annual passenger traffic. The 14 Greek regional airports, which joined the Fraport Group in April 2017, also reported an annual record in combined passenger traffic," concluded Schulte.