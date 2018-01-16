EU to remove Panama from tax haven blacklist

European Union officials have proposed to remove eight jurisdictions from the bloc's blacklist of tax havens adopted in December and currently including 17 states, documents seen by Reuters said.

Panama, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Barbados, Grenada, Macao, Mongolia and Tunisia are the eight jurisdictions that EU officials recommended to delist after they offered commitments to change their tax rules.

The proposal will be discussed at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday and is expected to be adopted by EU finance ministers when they meet next week in Brussels.