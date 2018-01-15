Watch: A Camera for the Masses (ARTE)
The Bolex adventure
In the 1920s Jacques Bolsey invented the Bolex, the first camera for the masses. An intimate portrait of the man and his most famous invention. Filmmakers such as Wim Wenders, Spike Lee and Barbara Hammer tell how this hardy little camera influenced their work and their cinematic imagination.
