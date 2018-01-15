X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 15, 2018, 12:00

Watch: A Camera for the Masses (ARTE)

The Bolex adventure

In the 1920s Jacques Bolsey invented the Bolex, the first camera for the masses. An intimate portrait of the man and his most famous invention. Filmmakers such as Wim Wenders, Spike Lee and Barbara Hammer tell how this hardy little camera influenced their work and their cinematic imagination.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Are the police above the law? (ARTE)

  2. Watch: A Camera for the Masses (ARTE)

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed