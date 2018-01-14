More trouble than it's worth? Lithuanian liquor ad ban causes headache
A Lithuanian alcohol control bill that was signed into law last year has created a knock-on effect on foreign magazines as liquor ads need to be torn off or covered before they go on sale.
