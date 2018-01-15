Airborne car smashes into building's second storey

Photos: Orange County Fire Authority/Twitter

A driver and passenger in California were lucky to return home with minor injuries on Sunday following a car crash which saw their vehicle fly into the second floor of a dental practice.

Photos of the hard-to-believe crash site were uploaded to Twitter by the Orange County Fire Authority office.

According to the authority, the vehicle ended up airborne after hitting a centre strip divider in Santa Ana and ended up mashed into the second floor of a roadside building.

A small fire that broke out following the crash was quickly put up by firefighters called to the scene, who also had to extract one of the people trapped inside the vehicle.

Both were treated for minor injuries, the authority said.