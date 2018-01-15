Airborne car smashes into building's second storey
Shocking crash in California ends with just cuts and bruises
A driver and passenger in California were lucky to return home with minor injuries on Sunday following a car crash which saw their vehicle fly into the second floor of a dental practice.
Photos of the hard-to-believe crash site were uploaded to Twitter by the Orange County Fire Authority office.
According to the authority, the vehicle ended up airborne after hitting a centre strip divider in Santa Ana and ended up mashed into the second floor of a roadside building.
A small fire that broke out following the crash was quickly put up by firefighters called to the scene, who also had to extract one of the people trapped inside the vehicle.
Both were treated for minor injuries, the authority said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.