PN to nominate John Rizzo to anti-corruption commission

John Rizzo served as police commissioner for more than a decade.

Updated 9.15pm - Added PD statement

Former police commissioner John Rizzo is to be named by the Opposition as its representative on the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

Nationalist Party sources confirmed that the decision was finalised during talks held by party leaders in Gozo this weekend, with the party also agreeing to nominate Janice Chetcuti as its representative on the Environment and Resources Authority board.

The party issued a statement announcing it would be nominating Mr Rizzo and Dr Chetcuti on Sunday evening.

The PN's delay in nominating its representative had left the anti-corruption commission in limbo and unable to function.

The commission was left unable to function after Yana Micallef Stafrace was nominated as magistrate and Joe Cassar, a former magistrate, passed away.

Last October, the Prime Minister had contacted the Opposition on the matter, but the PN replied that it had yet to nominate a member. Three weeks ago a PN spokesman told Times of Malta, that they were still waiting for “a positive reply” from the selected nominee.

The delay was further compounded by the June general election and the change in PN leadership.

Former police commissioner to fill role

However, PN sources said that the matter has been solved as the party would be nominating Mr Rizzo, who served as police commissioner for 12 years between 2001 and 2013. Mr Rizzo had been removed when Labour was elected to government. He was subsequently appointed as head of the Civil Protection, and retired in October 2016.

The PN’s procrastination on the matter had prompted the Democratic Party to nominate Philip Micallef, but the proposal was rejected on legal grounds by the government.

The latter argued that by law the nomination must be endorsed by the Opposition leader, in this case Adrian Delia.

The PD welcomed Mr Rizzo's nomination as "an excellent choice" and said it seemed like its move to propose nominees had managed to awake the PN "from its slumber".

It thanked its original nominee, Philip Micallef, for having made himself available to serve on the commission.

Chetcuti to sit on ERA board

The PN's nominee for the ERA board, Janice Chetcuti, has degrees in law, education and business management. Dr Chetcuti, 40, has previously served as a manager in the animal welfare directorate and currently works in the office of the commission for animal welfare.