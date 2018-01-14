PM sounds final warning to Air Malta pilots

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning has sounded one final warning to Air Malta pilots, saying government would not be “blackmailed” and had “alternatives” in hand, should they refuse the terms of the new collective agreement.

His veiled threat was made during a political activity held at the Labour club in Birkirkara in which he spoke at length on the latest developments surrounding the future of Malta’s national airline.

Members of the pilots union (Alpa) were this weekend asked to vote on the possibility of instituting wide-ranging industrial action that could include a suspension of service. The voting closes today at 5pm.

In a rather antagonistic mode, Dr Muscat this morning, however, stopped short of saying that the government would be willing to call their bluff by setting up a new airline, as suggested by sections of the press.

However, he insisted they would not allow a small section of airline employees to “jeopardise” the entire company and ancillary economic sectors like tourism.

He noted that all other workers had accepted the respective new collective agreements, bar pilots.

Read: Government ‘bypasses’ union and contacts pilots individually

The Prime Minister revealed that the government had offered increases to the tune of €72,000 to first officers and up to €105,000 to captains, over a five year period. In return, they would be expected to fly more hours, but within international aviation standards.

“Pilots need to understand their responsibility... this is what we offered them and we will not allow anybody to blackmail us,” he said.

Dr Muscat said that the issue did not seem to be financial, but a refusal to work more hours.

Read: Air Malta losses surge from €4m to €13m

“This is the first time ever I am hearing such argument. This is not acceptable. It seems the issue is not the wage rise, but not wanting to change practices. Air Malta is not a part-time job,” he remarked.

While admitting that he was not harbouring high hopes that pilots would accept the offer, he insisted that everyone had to shoulder “personal responsibility”.

“We will not be cornered. We are ready for any eventuality so that Malta will have its national airline. We are ready to take all legal measures. I rarely speak with such an attitude. The door for an agreement is open, but now is the time for the people to know the offer. We have solution for every scenario,” the Prime Minister warned.

Read: Air Malta inches closer to staff deal