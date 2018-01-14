Fresco along road leading to Ta' Pinu vandalised

Photo: Terry Camilleri, Gozo Ministry

One of five frescoes along the road leading to Ta’ Pinu in Gozo has been vandalised.

In a statement this morning, the Gozo Ministry deplored the act, which it said would not benefit anyone.

The frescoes, The Pilgrims’ Way, were the work of Sergio Favotto and were donated to the sanctuary by the artist. The sanctuary is sought as a site of worship and reflection by thousands.

The police are investigating.