Firefighters put out fire inching close to Magħtab landfill
Mound of rubbish set alight is put out just in time
Firefighters were rushed to Magħtab on Sunday afternoon to put out a fire that was inching dangerously close to the area's giant landfill.
A Civil Protection Spokesman said that all units stationed in Xemxija were sent to the site at around 4.55pm, following reports of flames spreading from a field.
They quickly put the fire - which was lit by an unknown person seemingly keen to burn a mound of rubbish - before it could spread and cause any further damage.