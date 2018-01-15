Firefighters put out fire inching close to Magħtab landfill

Photo: Martin Olsen

Firefighters were rushed to Magħtab on Sunday afternoon to put out a fire that was inching dangerously close to the area's giant landfill.

A Civil Protection Spokesman said that all units stationed in Xemxija were sent to the site at around 4.55pm, following reports of flames spreading from a field.

They quickly put the fire - which was lit by an unknown person seemingly keen to burn a mound of rubbish - before it could spread and cause any further damage.