Closing in:

Sunday, January 14, 2018, 18:22

Firefighters put out fire inching close to Magħtab landfill

Mound of rubbish set alight is put out just in time

Photo: Martin Olsen

Firefighters were rushed to Magħtab on Sunday afternoon to put out a fire that was inching dangerously close to the area's giant landfill.

A Civil Protection Spokesman said that all units stationed in Xemxija were sent to the site at around 4.55pm, following reports of flames spreading from a field. 

They quickly put the fire - which was lit by an unknown person seemingly keen to burn a mound of rubbish - before it could spread and cause any further damage. 

