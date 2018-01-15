Suarez inspires stunning Barcelona comeback at Real Sociedad
Luis Suarez inspired a spectacular Barcelona comeback which saw them return from two goals down to beat Real Sociedad 4-2 at Anoeta.
Willian Jose sent the hosts ahead in the 11th minute and Juanmi added a second goal in the 34th at a ground where Barcelona had not won in La Liga since 2007.
However Suarez set up Paulinho to pull one back before half-time before scoring twice himself, to ensure Barcelona would remain unbeaten and nine points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid at the top of the table at the halfway stage of the season.
Lionel Messi added some gloss with a perfectly placed free kick for Barcelona's fourth goal in the 85th minute, to end a thrilling game in spectacular fashion.
