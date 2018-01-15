X

Closing in:

Sunday, January 14, 2018

Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal

Bournemouth players celebrating as Jack Wilshere looks dejected after Arsenal's defeat.

Bournemouth players celebrating as Jack Wilshere looks dejected after Arsenal's defeat.

Arsenal lost further ground on the Premier League's top four after struggling Bournemouth came from behind to beat them 2-1 on Sunday.

After Hector Bellerin fired through Asmir Begovic to open the scoring for Arsenal in the 52nd minute, Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe scored within five second-half minutes to turn the game on its head.

First Wilson converted Ryan Fraser's teasing cross to restore parity in the 70th minute before Ibe fired home a second having been teed up by the scorer of Bournemouth's first.

Alexis Sanchez, heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates, was left out of Arsenal's squad with manager Arsene Wenger saying before the game that a decision on his future was "imminent".

Having won just one of their last five Premier League matches, Arsenal remain sixth with 39 points -- five behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. Bournemouth, meanwhile, climb to 13th but remain just four points above the bottom three.

