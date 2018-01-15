Birkirkara extend winning form

Birkirkara outclassed Mosta to extend their winning momentum. Photo: Stephen Gatt

MOSTA 0

BIRKIRKARA 3

Dimitrov 40’, Bruno Andrade 56’, Grech 60’

Despite lacking some of their key players, Birkirkara confirmed themselves as one of the most in-form teams in the BOV Premier League as they defeated Mosta 3-0.

However five minutes from the end of the first half, Birkirkara forged ahead when off a cross by Jake Grech from the left, Srdjan Dimitrov headed home from close range past the Mosta goalkeeper.

Eleven minutes in the second half, the Stripes doubled the score when Bruno Andrade Fernandez de Brito controlled the ball outside the area and with a fine shot placed the ball in the bottom right corner.

On the hour, Birkirkara sealed the issue with a third goal when off an assist from the right by Srdjan Dimitrov, Jake Grech tapped the ball home from close range.

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Birkirkara). Ż